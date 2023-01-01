1 Eswatini Lilangeni to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert SZL to PEN at the real exchange rate

1 szl
0.20 pen

1.00000 SZL = 0.19886 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 SZL0.19886 PEN
5 SZL0.99430 PEN
10 SZL1.98861 PEN
20 SZL3.97722 PEN
50 SZL9.94305 PEN
100 SZL19.88610 PEN
250 SZL49.71525 PEN
500 SZL99.43050 PEN
1000 SZL198.86100 PEN
2000 SZL397.72200 PEN
5000 SZL994.30500 PEN
10000 SZL1988.61000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Swazi Lilangeni
1 PEN5.02865 SZL
5 PEN25.14325 SZL
10 PEN50.28650 SZL
20 PEN100.57300 SZL
50 PEN251.43250 SZL
100 PEN502.86500 SZL
250 PEN1257.16250 SZL
500 PEN2514.32500 SZL
1000 PEN5028.65000 SZL
2000 PEN10057.30000 SZL
5000 PEN25143.25000 SZL
10000 PEN50286.50000 SZL