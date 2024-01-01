Eswatini Emalangeni to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert SZL to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
433.56 hkd

L1.000 SZL = $0.4336 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:47
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SZL to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HKD
1 SZL to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.44020.4402
Low0.42140.4118
Average0.43350.4293
Change2.79%5.29%
View full history

1 SZL to HKD stats

The performance of SZL to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4402 and a 30 day low of 0.4214. This means the 30 day average was 0.4335. The change for SZL to HKD was 2.79.

The performance of SZL to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4402 and a 90 day low of 0.4118. This means the 90 day average was 0.4293. The change for SZL to HKD was 5.29.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1061.6491.4970.84392.82119.883
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1411.0360.58364.24313.761
1 USD0.9051.30711.4921.3540.76383.95917.985
1 AUD0.6060.8760.6710.9080.51156.28612.057

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Eswatini Lilangeni

SZL to EUR

SZL to SGD

SZL to USD

SZL to AUD

SZL to CAD

SZL to GBP

SZL to INR

SZL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Hong Kong Dollar
1 SZL0.43356 HKD
5 SZL2.16778 HKD
10 SZL4.33555 HKD
20 SZL8.67110 HKD
50 SZL21.67775 HKD
100 SZL43.35550 HKD
250 SZL108.38875 HKD
500 SZL216.77750 HKD
1000 SZL433.55500 HKD
2000 SZL867.11000 HKD
5000 SZL2,167.77500 HKD
10000 SZL4,335.55000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Swazi Lilangeni
100 HKD230.65100 SZL
200 HKD461.30200 SZL
300 HKD691.95300 SZL
500 HKD1,153.25500 SZL
1000 HKD2,306.51000 SZL
2000 HKD4,613.02000 SZL
2500 HKD5,766.27500 SZL
3000 HKD6,919.53000 SZL
4000 HKD9,226.04000 SZL
5000 HKD11,532.55000 SZL
10000 HKD23,065.10000 SZL
20000 HKD46,130.20000 SZL