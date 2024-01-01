Eswatini Emalangeni to Bahraini dinars today

Convert SZL to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
20.956 bhd

L1.000 SZL = .د.ب0.02096 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:39
SZL to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BHD
1 SZL to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02130.0213
Low0.02040.0199
Average0.02100.0207
Change2.71%5.44%
1 SZL to BHD stats

The performance of SZL to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0213 and a 30 day low of 0.0204. This means the 30 day average was 0.0210. The change for SZL to BHD was 2.71.

The performance of SZL to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0213 and a 90 day low of 0.0199. This means the 90 day average was 0.0207. The change for SZL to BHD was 5.44.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Bahraini Dinar
1 SZL0.02096 BHD
5 SZL0.10478 BHD
10 SZL0.20956 BHD
20 SZL0.41911 BHD
50 SZL1.04779 BHD
100 SZL2.09557 BHD
250 SZL5.23893 BHD
500 SZL10.47785 BHD
1000 SZL20.95570 BHD
2000 SZL41.91140 BHD
5000 SZL104.77850 BHD
10000 SZL209.55700 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Swazi Lilangeni
1 BHD47.71980 SZL
5 BHD238.59900 SZL
10 BHD477.19800 SZL
20 BHD954.39600 SZL
50 BHD2,385.99000 SZL
100 BHD4,771.98000 SZL
250 BHD11,929.95000 SZL
500 BHD23,859.90000 SZL
1000 BHD47,719.80000 SZL
2000 BHD95,439.60000 SZL
5000 BHD238,599.00000 SZL
10000 BHD477,198.00000 SZL