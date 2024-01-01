Eswatini Emalangeni to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert SZL to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
6,638.79 bdt

L1.000 SZL = Tk6.639 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:40
SZL to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BDT
1 SZL to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.73496.7349
Low6.35216.1863
Average6.58486.4778
Change4.51%7.31%
1 SZL to BDT stats

The performance of SZL to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.7349 and a 30 day low of 6.3521. This means the 30 day average was 6.5848. The change for SZL to BDT was 4.51.

The performance of SZL to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.7349 and a 90 day low of 6.1863. This means the 90 day average was 6.4778. The change for SZL to BDT was 7.31.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SZL6.63879 BDT
5 SZL33.19395 BDT
10 SZL66.38790 BDT
20 SZL132.77580 BDT
50 SZL331.93950 BDT
100 SZL663.87900 BDT
250 SZL1,659.69750 BDT
500 SZL3,319.39500 BDT
1000 SZL6,638.79000 BDT
2000 SZL13,277.58000 BDT
5000 SZL33,193.95000 BDT
10000 SZL66,387.90000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Swazi Lilangeni
1 BDT0.15063 SZL
5 BDT0.75315 SZL
10 BDT1.50630 SZL
20 BDT3.01260 SZL
50 BDT7.53150 SZL
100 BDT15.06300 SZL
250 BDT37.65750 SZL
500 BDT75.31500 SZL
1000 BDT150.63000 SZL
2000 BDT301.26000 SZL
5000 BDT753.15000 SZL
10000 BDT1,506.30000 SZL