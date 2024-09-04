Eswatini Lilangeni to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Bangladeshi takas is currently 6.639 today, reflecting a -0.694% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -1.461% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 6.765 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 6.637 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.476% increase in value.