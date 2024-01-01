2,000 Bangladeshi takas to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert BDT to SZL at the real exchange rate

2,000 bdt
311.94 szl

Tk1.000 BDT = L0.1560 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:14
BDT to SZL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15740.1616
Low0.15290.1526
Average0.15540.1562
Change1.21%-1.29%
1 BDT to SZL stats

The performance of BDT to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1574 and a 30 day low of 0.1529. This means the 30 day average was 0.1554. The change for BDT to SZL was 1.21.

The performance of BDT to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1616 and a 90 day low of 0.1526. This means the 90 day average was 0.1562. The change for BDT to SZL was -1.29.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2630.78483.9641.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5280.85691.6841.4997.827
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6470.51555.2020.9034.713
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Swazi Lilangeni
1 BDT0.15597 SZL
5 BDT0.77986 SZL
10 BDT1.55972 SZL
20 BDT3.11944 SZL
50 BDT7.79860 SZL
100 BDT15.59720 SZL
250 BDT38.99300 SZL
500 BDT77.98600 SZL
1000 BDT155.97200 SZL
2000 BDT311.94400 SZL
5000 BDT779.86000 SZL
10000 BDT1,559.72000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SZL6.41143 BDT
5 SZL32.05715 BDT
10 SZL64.11430 BDT
20 SZL128.22860 BDT
50 SZL320.57150 BDT
100 SZL641.14300 BDT
250 SZL1,602.85750 BDT
500 SZL3,205.71500 BDT
1000 SZL6,411.43000 BDT
2000 SZL12,822.86000 BDT
5000 SZL32,057.15000 BDT
10000 SZL64,114.30000 BDT