Eswatini Emalangeni to Colombian pesos today

Convert SZL to COP at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
232,537 cop

L1.000 SZL = $232.5 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:42
SZL to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

COP
1 SZL to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High234.4170234.4170
Low220.8020207.5950
Average226.6582223.7334
Change3.60%12.04%
1 SZL to COP stats

The performance of SZL to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 234.4170 and a 30 day low of 220.8020. This means the 30 day average was 226.6582. The change for SZL to COP was 3.60.

The performance of SZL to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 234.4170 and a 90 day low of 207.5950. This means the 90 day average was 223.7334. The change for SZL to COP was 12.04.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Colombian Peso
1 SZL232.53700 COP
5 SZL1,162.68500 COP
10 SZL2,325.37000 COP
20 SZL4,650.74000 COP
50 SZL11,626.85000 COP
100 SZL23,253.70000 COP
250 SZL58,134.25000 COP
500 SZL116,268.50000 COP
1000 SZL232,537.00000 COP
2000 SZL465,074.00000 COP
5000 SZL1,162,685.00000 COP
10000 SZL2,325,370.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Swazi Lilangeni
1 COP0.00430 SZL
5 COP0.02150 SZL
10 COP0.04300 SZL
20 COP0.08601 SZL
50 COP0.21502 SZL
100 COP0.43004 SZL
250 COP1.07510 SZL
500 COP2.15020 SZL
1000 COP4.30040 SZL
2000 COP8.60080 SZL
5000 COP21.50200 SZL
10000 COP43.00400 SZL