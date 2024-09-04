Eswatini Lilangeni to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Colombian pesos is currently 232.598 today, reflecting a -0.455% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a 2.137% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 234.758 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 226.735 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.837% increase in value.