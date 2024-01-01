Eswatini Emalangeni to Qatari rials today

Convert SZL to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
202.69 qar

L1.000 SZL = QR0.2027 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:00
SZL to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

QAR
1 SZL to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20600.2060
Low0.19710.1923
Average0.20280.2006
Change2.71%5.43%
1 SZL to QAR stats

The performance of SZL to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2060 and a 30 day low of 0.1971. This means the 30 day average was 0.2028. The change for SZL to QAR was 2.71.

The performance of SZL to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2060 and a 90 day low of 0.1923. This means the 90 day average was 0.2006. The change for SZL to QAR was 5.43.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Qatari Rial
1 SZL0.20269 QAR
5 SZL1.01347 QAR
10 SZL2.02694 QAR
20 SZL4.05388 QAR
50 SZL10.13470 QAR
100 SZL20.26940 QAR
250 SZL50.67350 QAR
500 SZL101.34700 QAR
1000 SZL202.69400 QAR
2000 SZL405.38800 QAR
5000 SZL1,013.47000 QAR
10000 SZL2,026.94000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Swazi Lilangeni
1 QAR4.93355 SZL
5 QAR24.66775 SZL
10 QAR49.33550 SZL
20 QAR98.67100 SZL
50 QAR246.67750 SZL
100 QAR493.35500 SZL
250 QAR1,233.38750 SZL
500 QAR2,466.77500 SZL
1000 QAR4,933.55000 SZL
2000 QAR9,867.10000 SZL
5000 QAR24,667.75000 SZL
10000 QAR49,335.50000 SZL