1,000 szl
1,263.24 czk

L1.000 SZL = Kč1.263 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:43
SZL to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CZK
1 SZL to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.28131.2972
Low1.25051.1886
Average1.26571.2690
Change1.02%6.28%
1 SZL to CZK stats

The performance of SZL to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2813 and a 30 day low of 1.2505. This means the 30 day average was 1.2657. The change for SZL to CZK was 1.02.

The performance of SZL to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2972 and a 90 day low of 1.1886. This means the 90 day average was 1.2690. The change for SZL to CZK was 6.28.

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1051.6491.4970.84392.80719.879
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1421.0360.58464.24213.761
1 USD0.9051.30711.4921.3540.76383.95717.984
1 AUD0.6060.8760.6710.9080.51156.26412.052

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Czech Republic Koruna
1 SZL1.26324 CZK
5 SZL6.31620 CZK
10 SZL12.63240 CZK
20 SZL25.26480 CZK
50 SZL63.16200 CZK
100 SZL126.32400 CZK
250 SZL315.81000 CZK
500 SZL631.62000 CZK
1000 SZL1,263.24000 CZK
2000 SZL2,526.48000 CZK
5000 SZL6,316.20000 CZK
10000 SZL12,632.40000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Swazi Lilangeni
1 CZK0.79162 SZL
5 CZK3.95809 SZL
10 CZK7.91617 SZL
20 CZK15.83234 SZL
50 CZK39.58085 SZL
100 CZK79.16170 SZL
250 CZK197.90425 SZL
500 CZK395.80850 SZL
1000 CZK791.61700 SZL
2000 CZK1,583.23400 SZL
5000 CZK3,958.08500 SZL
10000 CZK7,916.17000 SZL