Eswatini Lilangeni to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Czech korunas is currently 1.263 today, reflecting a -0.524% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a 0.055% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 1.281 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 1.260 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.501% increase in value.