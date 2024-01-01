Eswatini Emalangeni to Egyptian pounds today

Convert SZL to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
2,696.42 egp

L1.000 SZL = E£2.696 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:44
SZL to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

EGP
1 SZL to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.75492.7549
Low2.65942.5054
Average2.71972.6594
Change1.16%7.63%
1 SZL to EGP stats

The performance of SZL to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7549 and a 30 day low of 2.6594. This means the 30 day average was 2.7197. The change for SZL to EGP was 1.16.

The performance of SZL to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.7549 and a 90 day low of 2.5054. This means the 90 day average was 2.6594. The change for SZL to EGP was 7.63.

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1051.6491.4970.84392.80219.879
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1411.0360.58464.23913.76
1 USD0.9051.30711.4921.3550.76383.95717.984
1 AUD0.6060.8760.6710.9080.51156.27612.055

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Egyptian Pound
1 SZL2.69642 EGP
5 SZL13.48210 EGP
10 SZL26.96420 EGP
20 SZL53.92840 EGP
50 SZL134.82100 EGP
100 SZL269.64200 EGP
250 SZL674.10500 EGP
500 SZL1,348.21000 EGP
1000 SZL2,696.42000 EGP
2000 SZL5,392.84000 EGP
5000 SZL13,482.10000 EGP
10000 SZL26,964.20000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Swazi Lilangeni
1 EGP0.37086 SZL
5 EGP1.85432 SZL
10 EGP3.70863 SZL
20 EGP7.41726 SZL
50 EGP18.54315 SZL
100 EGP37.08630 SZL
250 EGP92.71575 SZL
500 EGP185.43150 SZL
1000 EGP370.86300 SZL
2000 EGP741.72600 SZL
5000 EGP1,854.31500 SZL
10000 EGP3,708.63000 SZL