Eswatini Lilangeni to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Egyptian pounds is currently 2.696 today, reflecting a -0.985% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -1.899% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 2.758 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 2.696 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.511% decrease in value.