Eswatini Emalangeni to Romanian leus today

Convert SZL to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
250.19 ron

L1.000 SZL = L0.2502 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:00
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SZL to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RON
1 SZL to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.25360.2590
Low0.24600.2410
Average0.25060.2514
Change1.71%3.84%
View full history

1 SZL to RON stats

The performance of SZL to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2536 and a 30 day low of 0.2460. This means the 30 day average was 0.2506. The change for SZL to RON was 1.71.

The performance of SZL to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2590 and a 90 day low of 0.2410. This means the 90 day average was 0.2514. The change for SZL to RON was 3.84.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1051.651.4970.84392.79719.879
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1421.0360.58464.23113.759
1 USD0.9051.30711.4921.3550.76383.9617.986
1 AUD0.6060.8760.6710.9080.51156.25712.051

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Eswatini Lilangeni

SZL to EUR

SZL to SGD

SZL to USD

SZL to AUD

SZL to CAD

SZL to GBP

SZL to INR

SZL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Romanian Leu
1 SZL0.25019 RON
5 SZL1.25096 RON
10 SZL2.50193 RON
20 SZL5.00386 RON
50 SZL12.50965 RON
100 SZL25.01930 RON
250 SZL62.54825 RON
500 SZL125.09650 RON
1000 SZL250.19300 RON
2000 SZL500.38600 RON
5000 SZL1,250.96500 RON
10000 SZL2,501.93000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Swazi Lilangeni
1 RON3.99692 SZL
5 RON19.98460 SZL
10 RON39.96920 SZL
20 RON79.93840 SZL
50 RON199.84600 SZL
100 RON399.69200 SZL
250 RON999.23000 SZL
500 RON1,998.46000 SZL
1000 RON3,996.92000 SZL
2000 RON7,993.84000 SZL
5000 RON19,984.60000 SZL
10000 RON39,969.20000 SZL