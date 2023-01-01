5 Eswatini Emalangeni to Romanian leus

Convert SZL to RON at the real exchange rate

5 szl
1.21 ron

1.00000 SZL = 0.24179 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.465381.09411.661881.491640.8680591.187820.5503
1 SGD0.68241610.7466311.134091.017920.59235362.227914.0238
1 USD0.9141.3393511.518951.363350.79336783.34518.7828
1 AUD0.6017270.8817610.6583510.8975610.52231354.870212.3657

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Eswatini Emalangeni

SZL to EUR

SZL to SGD

SZL to USD

SZL to AUD

SZL to CAD

SZL to GBP

SZL to INR

SZL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Romanian Leu
1 SZL0.24179 RON
5 SZL1.20896 RON
10 SZL2.41792 RON
20 SZL4.83584 RON
50 SZL12.08960 RON
100 SZL24.17920 RON
250 SZL60.44800 RON
500 SZL120.89600 RON
1000 SZL241.79200 RON
2000 SZL483.58400 RON
5000 SZL1208.96000 RON
10000 SZL2417.92000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Swazi Lilangeni
1 RON4.13579 SZL
5 RON20.67895 SZL
10 RON41.35790 SZL
20 RON82.71580 SZL
50 RON206.78950 SZL
100 RON413.57900 SZL
250 RON1033.94750 SZL
500 RON2067.89500 SZL
1000 RON4135.79000 SZL
2000 RON8271.58000 SZL
5000 RON20678.95000 SZL
10000 RON41357.90000 SZL