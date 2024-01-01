Eswatini Emalangeni to Mauritian rupees today

Convert SZL to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
2,591.63 mur

L1.000 SZL = ₨2.592 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:56
SZL to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MUR
1 SZL to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.61322.7264
Low2.50782.4192
Average2.57622.5870
Change3.09%7.13%
1 SZL to MUR stats

The performance of SZL to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6132 and a 30 day low of 2.5078. This means the 30 day average was 2.5762. The change for SZL to MUR was 3.09.

The performance of SZL to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.7264 and a 90 day low of 2.4192. This means the 90 day average was 2.5870. The change for SZL to MUR was 7.13.

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Mauritian Rupee
1 SZL2.59163 MUR
5 SZL12.95815 MUR
10 SZL25.91630 MUR
20 SZL51.83260 MUR
50 SZL129.58150 MUR
100 SZL259.16300 MUR
250 SZL647.90750 MUR
500 SZL1,295.81500 MUR
1000 SZL2,591.63000 MUR
2000 SZL5,183.26000 MUR
5000 SZL12,958.15000 MUR
10000 SZL25,916.30000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Swazi Lilangeni
1 MUR0.38586 SZL
5 MUR1.92929 SZL
10 MUR3.85857 SZL
20 MUR7.71714 SZL
50 MUR19.29285 SZL
100 MUR38.58570 SZL
250 MUR96.46425 SZL
500 MUR192.92850 SZL
1000 MUR385.85700 SZL
2000 MUR771.71400 SZL
5000 MUR1,929.28500 SZL
10000 MUR3,858.57000 SZL