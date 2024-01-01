Eswatini Emalangeni to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert SZL to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
28,688 crc

L1.000 SZL = ₡28.69 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:43
SZL to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CRC
1 SZL to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High29.705429.7054
Low28.366327.8751
Average29.077128.8856
Change1.13%2.92%
1 SZL to CRC stats

The performance of SZL to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 29.7054 and a 30 day low of 28.3663. This means the 30 day average was 29.0771. The change for SZL to CRC was 1.13.

The performance of SZL to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 29.7054 and a 90 day low of 27.8751. This means the 90 day average was 28.8856. The change for SZL to CRC was 2.92.

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Costa Rican Colón
1 SZL28.68800 CRC
5 SZL143.44000 CRC
10 SZL286.88000 CRC
20 SZL573.76000 CRC
50 SZL1,434.40000 CRC
100 SZL2,868.80000 CRC
250 SZL7,172.00000 CRC
500 SZL14,344.00000 CRC
1000 SZL28,688.00000 CRC
2000 SZL57,376.00000 CRC
5000 SZL143,440.00000 CRC
10000 SZL286,880.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Swazi Lilangeni
1 CRC0.03486 SZL
5 CRC0.17429 SZL
10 CRC0.34858 SZL
20 CRC0.69716 SZL
50 CRC1.74289 SZL
100 CRC3.48578 SZL
250 CRC8.71445 SZL
500 CRC17.42890 SZL
1000 CRC34.85780 SZL
2000 CRC69.71560 SZL
5000 CRC174.28900 SZL
10000 CRC348.57800 SZL