Eswatini Lilangeni to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Costa Rican colóns is currently 28.688 today, reflecting a -1.464% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -3.154% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 29.622 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 28.688 on 04-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -1.146% decrease in value.