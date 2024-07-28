1 Eswatini Lilangeni to Costa Rican colóns

Convert SZL to CRC at the real exchange rate

1 szl
28.24 crc

1.00000 SZL = 28.24300 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Costa Rican Colón
1 SZL28.24300 CRC
5 SZL141.21500 CRC
10 SZL282.43000 CRC
20 SZL564.86000 CRC
50 SZL1412.15000 CRC
100 SZL2824.30000 CRC
250 SZL7060.75000 CRC
500 SZL14121.50000 CRC
1000 SZL28243.00000 CRC
2000 SZL56486.00000 CRC
5000 SZL141215.00000 CRC
10000 SZL282430.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Swazi Lilangeni
1 CRC0.03541 SZL
5 CRC0.17703 SZL
10 CRC0.35407 SZL
20 CRC0.70814 SZL
50 CRC1.77035 SZL
100 CRC3.54070 SZL
250 CRC8.85175 SZL
500 CRC17.70350 SZL
1000 CRC35.40700 SZL
2000 CRC70.81400 SZL
5000 CRC177.03500 SZL
10000 CRC354.07000 SZL