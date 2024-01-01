Eswatini Emalangeni to Thai bahts today

Convert SZL to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
1,906.07 thb

L1.000 SZL = ฿1.906 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SZL to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

THB
1 SZL to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.95082.0452
Low1.90611.9061
Average1.92251.9680
Change-0.47%-0.73%
View full history

1 SZL to THB stats

The performance of SZL to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9508 and a 30 day low of 1.9061. This means the 30 day average was 1.9225. The change for SZL to THB was -0.47.

The performance of SZL to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0452 and a 90 day low of 1.9061. This means the 90 day average was 1.9680. The change for SZL to THB was -0.73.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1051.651.4970.84392.77219.877
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1421.0360.58464.22213.76
1 USD0.9051.30711.4931.3550.76383.9617.989
1 AUD0.6060.8760.6710.9070.51156.22812.047

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Eswatini Lilangeni

SZL to EUR

SZL to SGD

SZL to USD

SZL to AUD

SZL to CAD

SZL to GBP

SZL to INR

SZL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Thai Baht
1 SZL1.90607 THB
5 SZL9.53035 THB
10 SZL19.06070 THB
20 SZL38.12140 THB
50 SZL95.30350 THB
100 SZL190.60700 THB
250 SZL476.51750 THB
500 SZL953.03500 THB
1000 SZL1,906.07000 THB
2000 SZL3,812.14000 THB
5000 SZL9,530.35000 THB
10000 SZL19,060.70000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Swazi Lilangeni
1 THB0.52464 SZL
5 THB2.62320 SZL
10 THB5.24640 SZL
20 THB10.49280 SZL
50 THB26.23200 SZL
100 THB52.46400 SZL
250 THB131.16000 SZL
500 THB262.32000 SZL
1000 THB524.64000 SZL
2000 THB1,049.28000 SZL
5000 THB2,623.20000 SZL
10000 THB5,246.40000 SZL