Eswatini Lilangeni to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Thai bahts is currently 1.906 today, reflecting a -0.785% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -0.476% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 1.924 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 1.904 on 04-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.392% decrease in value.