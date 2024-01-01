Eswatini Emalangeni to Polish zloty today

Convert SZL to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
215.41 pln

L1.000 SZL = zł0.2154 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:59
SZL to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PLN
1 SZL to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21790.2251
Low0.21260.2074
Average0.21590.2172
Change1.34%3.88%
1 SZL to PLN stats

The performance of SZL to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2179 and a 30 day low of 0.2126. This means the 30 day average was 0.2159. The change for SZL to PLN was 1.34.

The performance of SZL to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2251 and a 90 day low of 0.2074. This means the 90 day average was 0.2172. The change for SZL to PLN was 3.88.

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1051.6491.4970.84392.79519.878
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1411.0360.58464.23313.76
1 USD0.9051.30711.4921.3550.76383.95817.985
1 AUD0.6060.8760.6710.9080.51156.27312.055

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Eswatini Lilangeni

SZL to EUR

SZL to SGD

SZL to USD

SZL to AUD

SZL to CAD

SZL to GBP

SZL to INR

SZL to ZAR

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Polish Zloty
1 SZL0.21541 PLN
5 SZL1.07703 PLN
10 SZL2.15406 PLN
20 SZL4.30812 PLN
50 SZL10.77030 PLN
100 SZL21.54060 PLN
250 SZL53.85150 PLN
500 SZL107.70300 PLN
1000 SZL215.40600 PLN
2000 SZL430.81200 PLN
5000 SZL1,077.03000 PLN
10000 SZL2,154.06000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Swazi Lilangeni
1 PLN4.64239 SZL
5 PLN23.21195 SZL
10 PLN46.42390 SZL
20 PLN92.84780 SZL
50 PLN232.11950 SZL
100 PLN464.23900 SZL
250 PLN1,160.59750 SZL
500 PLN2,321.19500 SZL
1000 PLN4,642.39000 SZL
2000 PLN9,284.78000 SZL
5000 PLN23,211.95000 SZL
10000 PLN46,423.90000 SZL