Eswatini Lilangeni to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Polish zloty is currently 0.215 today, reflecting a -0.420% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -0.365% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 0.219 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.215 on 04-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.421% increase in value.