1 szl
0.21 pln

1.00000 SZL = 0.21274 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Polish Zloty
1 SZL0.21274 PLN
5 SZL1.06370 PLN
10 SZL2.12740 PLN
20 SZL4.25480 PLN
50 SZL10.63700 PLN
100 SZL21.27400 PLN
250 SZL53.18500 PLN
500 SZL106.37000 PLN
1000 SZL212.74000 PLN
2000 SZL425.48000 PLN
5000 SZL1063.70000 PLN
10000 SZL2127.40000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Swazi Lilangeni
1 PLN4.70057 SZL
5 PLN23.50285 SZL
10 PLN47.00570 SZL
20 PLN94.01140 SZL
50 PLN235.02850 SZL
100 PLN470.05700 SZL
250 PLN1175.14250 SZL
500 PLN2350.28500 SZL
1000 PLN4700.57000 SZL
2000 PLN9401.14000 SZL
5000 PLN23502.85000 SZL
10000 PLN47005.70000 SZL