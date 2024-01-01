Eswatini Emalangeni to Turkish liras today

Convert SZL to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
1,890.44 try

L1.000 SZL = TL1.890 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
SZL to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TRY
1 SZL to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.92111.9211
Low1.80791.7025
Average1.87981.8241
Change4.57%11.05%
1 SZL to TRY stats

The performance of SZL to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9211 and a 30 day low of 1.8079. This means the 30 day average was 1.8798. The change for SZL to TRY was 4.57.

The performance of SZL to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9211 and a 90 day low of 1.7025. This means the 90 day average was 1.8241. The change for SZL to TRY was 11.05.

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1051.651.4970.84392.77219.877
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1421.0360.58464.22213.76
1 USD0.9051.30711.4931.3550.76383.9617.989
1 AUD0.6060.8760.6710.9070.51156.22812.047

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Turkish Lira
1 SZL1.89044 TRY
5 SZL9.45220 TRY
10 SZL18.90440 TRY
20 SZL37.80880 TRY
50 SZL94.52200 TRY
100 SZL189.04400 TRY
250 SZL472.61000 TRY
500 SZL945.22000 TRY
1000 SZL1,890.44000 TRY
2000 SZL3,780.88000 TRY
5000 SZL9,452.20000 TRY
10000 SZL18,904.40000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Swazi Lilangeni
1 TRY0.52898 SZL
5 TRY2.64489 SZL
10 TRY5.28977 SZL
20 TRY10.57954 SZL
50 TRY26.44885 SZL
100 TRY52.89770 SZL
250 TRY132.24425 SZL
500 TRY264.48850 SZL
1000 TRY528.97700 SZL
2000 TRY1,057.95400 SZL
5000 TRY2,644.88500 SZL
10000 TRY5,289.77000 SZL