5 Turkish liras to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert TRY to SZL at the real exchange rate

5 try
3.23 szl

1.00000 TRY = 0.64519 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Swazi Lilangeni
1 TRY0.64519 SZL
5 TRY3.22595 SZL
10 TRY6.45190 SZL
20 TRY12.90380 SZL
50 TRY32.25950 SZL
100 TRY64.51900 SZL
250 TRY161.29750 SZL
500 TRY322.59500 SZL
1000 TRY645.19000 SZL
2000 TRY1290.38000 SZL
5000 TRY3225.95000 SZL
10000 TRY6451.90000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Turkish Lira
1 SZL1.54993 TRY
5 SZL7.74965 TRY
10 SZL15.49930 TRY
20 SZL30.99860 TRY
50 SZL77.49650 TRY
100 SZL154.99300 TRY
250 SZL387.48250 TRY
500 SZL774.96500 TRY
1000 SZL1549.93000 TRY
2000 SZL3099.86000 TRY
5000 SZL7749.65000 TRY
10000 SZL15499.30000 TRY