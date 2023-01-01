5 Eswatini Emalangeni to Turkish liras

Convert SZL to TRY at the real exchange rate

5 szl
7.68 try

1.00000 SZL = 1.53682 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.465381.09411.661881.491640.8680591.187820.5503
1 SGD0.68241610.7466311.134091.017920.59235362.227914.0238
1 USD0.9141.3393511.518951.363350.79336783.34518.7828
1 AUD0.6017270.8817610.6583510.8975610.52231354.870212.3657

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Eswatini Emalangeni

SZL to EUR

SZL to SGD

SZL to USD

SZL to AUD

SZL to CAD

SZL to GBP

SZL to INR

SZL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Turkish Lira
1 SZL1.53682 TRY
5 SZL7.68410 TRY
10 SZL15.36820 TRY
20 SZL30.73640 TRY
50 SZL76.84100 TRY
100 SZL153.68200 TRY
250 SZL384.20500 TRY
500 SZL768.41000 TRY
1000 SZL1536.82000 TRY
2000 SZL3073.64000 TRY
5000 SZL7684.10000 TRY
10000 SZL15368.20000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Swazi Lilangeni
1 TRY0.65070 SZL
5 TRY3.25348 SZL
10 TRY6.50696 SZL
20 TRY13.01392 SZL
50 TRY32.53480 SZL
100 TRY65.06960 SZL
250 TRY162.67400 SZL
500 TRY325.34800 SZL
1000 TRY650.69600 SZL
2000 TRY1301.39200 SZL
5000 TRY3253.48000 SZL
10000 TRY6506.96000 SZL