Eswatini Lilangeni to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Turkish liras is currently 1.891 today, reflecting a -0.597% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -2.522% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 1.940 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 1.889 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.989% decrease in value.