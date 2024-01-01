Eswatini Emalangeni to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert SZL to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
42.41 imp

L1.000 SZL = £0.04241 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:48
SZL to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

IMP
1 SZL to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04350.0440
Low0.04230.0412
Average0.04280.0428
Change0.19%2.87%
1 SZL to IMP stats

The performance of SZL to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0435 and a 30 day low of 0.0423. This means the 30 day average was 0.0428. The change for SZL to IMP was 0.19.

The performance of SZL to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0440 and a 90 day low of 0.0412. This means the 90 day average was 0.0428. The change for SZL to IMP was 2.87.

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1061.6491.4970.84392.82219.881
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1411.0360.58364.24113.76
1 USD0.9051.30711.4911.3540.76383.9617.983
1 AUD0.6070.8760.67110.9080.51156.312.059

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Isle of Man pound
1 SZL0.04241 IMP
5 SZL0.21203 IMP
10 SZL0.42405 IMP
20 SZL0.84810 IMP
50 SZL2.12026 IMP
100 SZL4.24052 IMP
250 SZL10.60130 IMP
500 SZL21.20260 IMP
1000 SZL42.40520 IMP
2000 SZL84.81040 IMP
5000 SZL212.02600 IMP
10000 SZL424.05200 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Swazi Lilangeni
1 IMP23.58200 SZL
5 IMP117.91000 SZL
10 IMP235.82000 SZL
20 IMP471.64000 SZL
50 IMP1,179.10000 SZL
100 IMP2,358.20000 SZL
250 IMP5,895.50000 SZL
500 IMP11,791.00000 SZL
1000 IMP23,582.00000 SZL
2000 IMP47,164.00000 SZL
5000 IMP117,910.00000 SZL
10000 IMP235,820.00000 SZL