Eswatini Lilangeni to Isle of Man pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Isle of Man pounds is currently 0.042 today, reflecting a -0.700% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -0.379% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Isle of Man pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.043 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.042 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.399% decrease in value.