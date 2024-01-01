Eswatini Emalangeni to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert SZL to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
1,787.31 twd

L1.000 SZL = NT$1.787 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:04
SZL to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TWD
1 SZL to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.80821.8127
Low1.76611.7015
Average1.78951.7837
Change1.15%5.04%
1 SZL to TWD stats

The performance of SZL to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8082 and a 30 day low of 1.7661. This means the 30 day average was 1.7895. The change for SZL to TWD was 1.15.

The performance of SZL to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8127 and a 90 day low of 1.7015. This means the 90 day average was 1.7837. The change for SZL to TWD was 5.04.

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1051.651.4970.84392.7919.878
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1421.0360.58464.22513.759
1 USD0.9051.30711.4931.3550.76383.96117.987
1 AUD0.6060.8760.6710.9080.51156.2512.05

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / New Taiwan Dollar
1 SZL1.78731 TWD
5 SZL8.93655 TWD
10 SZL17.87310 TWD
20 SZL35.74620 TWD
50 SZL89.36550 TWD
100 SZL178.73100 TWD
250 SZL446.82750 TWD
500 SZL893.65500 TWD
1000 SZL1,787.31000 TWD
2000 SZL3,574.62000 TWD
5000 SZL8,936.55000 TWD
10000 SZL17,873.10000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Swazi Lilangeni
1 TWD0.55950 SZL
5 TWD2.79749 SZL
10 TWD5.59499 SZL
20 TWD11.18998 SZL
50 TWD27.97495 SZL
100 TWD55.94990 SZL
250 TWD139.87475 SZL
500 TWD279.74950 SZL
1000 TWD559.49900 SZL
2000 TWD1,118.99800 SZL
5000 TWD2,797.49500 SZL
10000 TWD5,594.99000 SZL