Eswatini Lilangeni to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to New Taiwan dollars is currently 1.787 today, reflecting a -0.684% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -0.817% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.812 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 1.783 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.467% decrease in value.