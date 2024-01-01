Eswatini Emalangeni to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert SZL to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
4,665.61 btn

L1.000 SZL = Nu.4.666 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:41
SZL to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BTN
1 SZL to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.73604.7360
Low4.53504.3987
Average4.66444.6023
Change2.62%6.07%
1 SZL to BTN stats

The performance of SZL to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.7360 and a 30 day low of 4.5350. This means the 30 day average was 4.6644. The change for SZL to BTN was 2.62.

The performance of SZL to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.7360 and a 90 day low of 4.3987. This means the 90 day average was 4.6023. The change for SZL to BTN was 6.07.

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1051.6491.4970.84392.79319.878
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1411.0360.58464.22413.758
1 USD0.9051.30711.4921.3540.76383.95717.985
1 AUD0.6060.8760.6710.9080.51156.27212.054

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SZL4.66561 BTN
5 SZL23.32805 BTN
10 SZL46.65610 BTN
20 SZL93.31220 BTN
50 SZL233.28050 BTN
100 SZL466.56100 BTN
250 SZL1,166.40250 BTN
500 SZL2,332.80500 BTN
1000 SZL4,665.61000 BTN
2000 SZL9,331.22000 BTN
5000 SZL23,328.05000 BTN
10000 SZL46,656.10000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Swazi Lilangeni
1 BTN0.21433 SZL
5 BTN1.07167 SZL
10 BTN2.14334 SZL
20 BTN4.28668 SZL
50 BTN10.71670 SZL
100 BTN21.43340 SZL
250 BTN53.58350 SZL
500 BTN107.16700 SZL
1000 BTN214.33400 SZL
2000 BTN428.66800 SZL
5000 BTN1,071.67000 SZL
10000 BTN2,143.34000 SZL