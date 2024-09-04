Eswatini Lilangeni to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 4.666 today, reflecting a -0.900% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -1.509% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 4.755 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 4.666 on 04-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.454% decrease in value.