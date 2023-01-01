1 thousand Eswatini Emalangeni to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert SZL to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
4,438.51 btn

1.00000 SZL = 4.43851 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SZL4.43851 BTN
5 SZL22.19255 BTN
10 SZL44.38510 BTN
20 SZL88.77020 BTN
50 SZL221.92550 BTN
100 SZL443.85100 BTN
250 SZL1109.62750 BTN
500 SZL2219.25500 BTN
1000 SZL4438.51000 BTN
2000 SZL8877.02000 BTN
5000 SZL22192.55000 BTN
10000 SZL44385.10000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Swazi Lilangeni
1 BTN0.22530 SZL
5 BTN1.12651 SZL
10 BTN2.25301 SZL
20 BTN4.50602 SZL
50 BTN11.26505 SZL
100 BTN22.53010 SZL
250 BTN56.32525 SZL
500 BTN112.65050 SZL
1000 BTN225.30100 SZL
2000 BTN450.60200 SZL
5000 BTN1126.50500 SZL
10000 BTN2253.01000 SZL