Eswatini Emalangeni to Jamaican dollars today

Convert SZL to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
8,731.84 jmd

L1.000 SZL = J$8.732 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:49
SZL to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

JMD
1 SZL to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.85098.8509
Low8.43338.2093
Average8.71158.5933
Change3.11%6.36%
1 SZL to JMD stats

The performance of SZL to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.8509 and a 30 day low of 8.4333. This means the 30 day average was 8.7115. The change for SZL to JMD was 3.11.

The performance of SZL to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.8509 and a 90 day low of 8.2093. This means the 90 day average was 8.5933. The change for SZL to JMD was 6.36.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Jamaican Dollar
1 SZL8.73184 JMD
5 SZL43.65920 JMD
10 SZL87.31840 JMD
20 SZL174.63680 JMD
50 SZL436.59200 JMD
100 SZL873.18400 JMD
250 SZL2,182.96000 JMD
500 SZL4,365.92000 JMD
1000 SZL8,731.84000 JMD
2000 SZL17,463.68000 JMD
5000 SZL43,659.20000 JMD
10000 SZL87,318.40000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Swazi Lilangeni
1 JMD0.11452 SZL
5 JMD0.57262 SZL
10 JMD1.14523 SZL
20 JMD2.29046 SZL
50 JMD5.72615 SZL
100 JMD11.45230 SZL
250 JMD28.63075 SZL
500 JMD57.26150 SZL
1000 JMD114.52300 SZL
2000 JMD229.04600 SZL
5000 JMD572.61500 SZL
10000 JMD1,145.23000 SZL