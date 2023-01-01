1 Eswatini Lilangeni to Jamaican dollars

Convert SZL to JMD at the real exchange rate

1 szl
8.26 jmd

1.00000 SZL = 8.26386 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Jamaican Dollar
1 SZL8.26386 JMD
5 SZL41.31930 JMD
10 SZL82.63860 JMD
20 SZL165.27720 JMD
50 SZL413.19300 JMD
100 SZL826.38600 JMD
250 SZL2065.96500 JMD
500 SZL4131.93000 JMD
1000 SZL8263.86000 JMD
2000 SZL16527.72000 JMD
5000 SZL41319.30000 JMD
10000 SZL82638.60000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Swazi Lilangeni
1 JMD0.12101 SZL
5 JMD0.60505 SZL
10 JMD1.21009 SZL
20 JMD2.42018 SZL
50 JMD6.05045 SZL
100 JMD12.10090 SZL
250 JMD30.25225 SZL
500 JMD60.50450 SZL
1000 JMD121.00900 SZL
2000 JMD242.01800 SZL
5000 JMD605.04500 SZL
10000 JMD1210.09000 SZL