Eswatini Emalangeni to Norwegian kroner today

Convert SZL to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
593.96 nok

L1.000 SZL = kr0.5940 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:57
SZL to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

NOK
1 SZL to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.59810.6028
Low0.58790.5566
Average0.59260.5893
Change-0.23%6.73%
1 SZL to NOK stats

The performance of SZL to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5981 and a 30 day low of 0.5879. This means the 30 day average was 0.5926. The change for SZL to NOK was -0.23.

The performance of SZL to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6028 and a 90 day low of 0.5566. This means the 90 day average was 0.5893. The change for SZL to NOK was 6.73.

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Norwegian Krone
1 SZL0.59396 NOK
5 SZL2.96981 NOK
10 SZL5.93962 NOK
20 SZL11.87924 NOK
50 SZL29.69810 NOK
100 SZL59.39620 NOK
250 SZL148.49050 NOK
500 SZL296.98100 NOK
1000 SZL593.96200 NOK
2000 SZL1,187.92400 NOK
5000 SZL2,969.81000 NOK
10000 SZL5,939.62000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Swazi Lilangeni
1 NOK1.68361 SZL
5 NOK8.41805 SZL
10 NOK16.83610 SZL
20 NOK33.67220 SZL
50 NOK84.18050 SZL
100 NOK168.36100 SZL
250 NOK420.90250 SZL
500 NOK841.80500 SZL
1000 NOK1,683.61000 SZL
2000 NOK3,367.22000 SZL
5000 NOK8,418.05000 SZL
10000 NOK16,836.10000 SZL