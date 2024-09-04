Eswatini Lilangeni to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Norwegian kroner is currently 0.594 today, reflecting a -0.067% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a 0.652% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.599 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.589 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.558% decrease in value.