Eswatini Emalangeni to Nigerian nairas today

Convert SZL to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
88,381.20 ngn

L1.000 SZL = ₦88.38 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SZL to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NGN
1 SZL to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High89.787891.1833
Low85.232277.2601
Average88.256286.0678
Change2.96%11.91%
View full history

1 SZL to NGN stats

The performance of SZL to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 89.7878 and a 30 day low of 85.2322. This means the 30 day average was 88.2562. The change for SZL to NGN was 2.96.

The performance of SZL to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 91.1833 and a 90 day low of 77.2601. This means the 90 day average was 86.0678. The change for SZL to NGN was 11.91.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1051.6491.4970.84392.79719.879
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1411.0360.58364.23113.759
1 USD0.9051.30711.4921.3540.76383.9617.986
1 AUD0.6060.8760.6710.9080.51156.27812.056

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Eswatini Lilangeni

SZL to EUR

SZL to SGD

SZL to USD

SZL to AUD

SZL to CAD

SZL to GBP

SZL to INR

SZL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Nigerian Naira
1 SZL88.38120 NGN
5 SZL441.90600 NGN
10 SZL883.81200 NGN
20 SZL1,767.62400 NGN
50 SZL4,419.06000 NGN
100 SZL8,838.12000 NGN
250 SZL22,095.30000 NGN
500 SZL44,190.60000 NGN
1000 SZL88,381.20000 NGN
2000 SZL176,762.40000 NGN
5000 SZL441,906.00000 NGN
10000 SZL883,812.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Swazi Lilangeni
1 NGN0.01131 SZL
5 NGN0.05657 SZL
10 NGN0.11315 SZL
20 NGN0.22629 SZL
50 NGN0.56573 SZL
100 NGN1.13146 SZL
250 NGN2.82865 SZL
500 NGN5.65730 SZL
1000 NGN11.31460 SZL
2000 NGN22.62920 SZL
5000 NGN56.57300 SZL
10000 NGN113.14600 SZL