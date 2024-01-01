Eswatini Emalangeni to Brazilian reais today

Convert SZL to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
314.11 brl

L1.000 SZL = R$0.3141 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:40
SZL to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BRL
1 SZL to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.31710.3171
Low0.30060.2773
Average0.30800.3035
Change1.40%13.29%
1 SZL to BRL stats

The performance of SZL to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3171 and a 30 day low of 0.3006. This means the 30 day average was 0.3080. The change for SZL to BRL was 1.40.

The performance of SZL to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3171 and a 90 day low of 0.2773. This means the 90 day average was 0.3035. The change for SZL to BRL was 13.29.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Brazilian Real
1 SZL0.31411 BRL
5 SZL1.57054 BRL
10 SZL3.14108 BRL
20 SZL6.28216 BRL
50 SZL15.70540 BRL
100 SZL31.41080 BRL
250 SZL78.52700 BRL
500 SZL157.05400 BRL
1000 SZL314.10800 BRL
2000 SZL628.21600 BRL
5000 SZL1,570.54000 BRL
10000 SZL3,141.08000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Swazi Lilangeni
1 BRL3.18362 SZL
5 BRL15.91810 SZL
10 BRL31.83620 SZL
20 BRL63.67240 SZL
50 BRL159.18100 SZL
100 BRL318.36200 SZL
250 BRL795.90500 SZL
500 BRL1,591.81000 SZL
1000 BRL3,183.62000 SZL
2000 BRL6,367.24000 SZL
5000 BRL15,918.10000 SZL
10000 BRL31,836.20000 SZL