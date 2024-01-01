Eswatini Emalangeni to Omani rials today

Convert SZL to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
21.406 omr

L1.000 SZL = ر.ع.0.02141 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SZL to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

OMR
1 SZL to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02170.0217
Low0.02080.0203
Average0.02140.0212
Change2.73%5.45%
View full history

1 SZL to OMR stats

The performance of SZL to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0217 and a 30 day low of 0.0208. This means the 30 day average was 0.0214. The change for SZL to OMR was 2.73.

The performance of SZL to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0217 and a 90 day low of 0.0203. This means the 90 day average was 0.0212. The change for SZL to OMR was 5.45.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1051.6491.4970.84392.78419.876
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1411.0360.58464.22913.759
1 USD0.9051.30711.4921.3550.76383.9617.986
1 AUD0.6070.8760.6710.9080.51156.27412.055

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Eswatini Lilangeni

SZL to EUR

SZL to SGD

SZL to USD

SZL to AUD

SZL to CAD

SZL to GBP

SZL to INR

SZL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Omani Rial
1 SZL0.02141 OMR
5 SZL0.10703 OMR
10 SZL0.21406 OMR
20 SZL0.42812 OMR
50 SZL1.07031 OMR
100 SZL2.14061 OMR
250 SZL5.35153 OMR
500 SZL10.70305 OMR
1000 SZL21.40610 OMR
2000 SZL42.81220 OMR
5000 SZL107.03050 OMR
10000 SZL214.06100 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Swazi Lilangeni
1 OMR46.71560 SZL
5 OMR233.57800 SZL
10 OMR467.15600 SZL
20 OMR934.31200 SZL
50 OMR2,335.78000 SZL
100 OMR4,671.56000 SZL
250 OMR11,678.90000 SZL
500 OMR23,357.80000 SZL
1000 OMR46,715.60000 SZL
2000 OMR93,431.20000 SZL
5000 OMR233,578.00000 SZL
10000 OMR467,156.00000 SZL