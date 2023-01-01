1 thousand Eswatini Emalangeni to Omani rials

Convert SZL to OMR at the real exchange rate

1000 szl
20.497 omr

1.00000 SZL = 0.02050 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Omani Rial
1 SZL0.02050 OMR
5 SZL0.10248 OMR
10 SZL0.20497 OMR
20 SZL0.40993 OMR
50 SZL1.02483 OMR
100 SZL2.04965 OMR
250 SZL5.12413 OMR
500 SZL10.24825 OMR
1000 SZL20.49650 OMR
2000 SZL40.99300 OMR
5000 SZL102.48250 OMR
10000 SZL204.96500 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Swazi Lilangeni
1 OMR48.78890 SZL
5 OMR243.94450 SZL
10 OMR487.88900 SZL
20 OMR975.77800 SZL
50 OMR2439.44500 SZL
100 OMR4878.89000 SZL
250 OMR12197.22500 SZL
500 OMR24394.45000 SZL
1000 OMR48788.90000 SZL
2000 OMR97577.80000 SZL
5000 OMR243944.50000 SZL
10000 OMR487889.00000 SZL