Eswatini Emalangeni to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert SZL to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
542.39 mad

L1.000 SZL = د.م.0.5424 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:54
SZL to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MAD
1 SZL to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.54880.5554
Low0.53160.5207
Average0.54220.5420
Change1.93%4.16%
1 SZL to MAD stats

The performance of SZL to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5488 and a 30 day low of 0.5316. This means the 30 day average was 0.5422. The change for SZL to MAD was 1.93.

The performance of SZL to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5554 and a 90 day low of 0.5207. This means the 90 day average was 0.5420. The change for SZL to MAD was 4.16.

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Moroccan Dirham
1 SZL0.54239 MAD
5 SZL2.71195 MAD
10 SZL5.42391 MAD
20 SZL10.84782 MAD
50 SZL27.11955 MAD
100 SZL54.23910 MAD
250 SZL135.59775 MAD
500 SZL271.19550 MAD
1000 SZL542.39100 MAD
2000 SZL1,084.78200 MAD
5000 SZL2,711.95500 MAD
10000 SZL5,423.91000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Swazi Lilangeni
1 MAD1.84369 SZL
5 MAD9.21845 SZL
10 MAD18.43690 SZL
20 MAD36.87380 SZL
50 MAD92.18450 SZL
100 MAD184.36900 SZL
250 MAD460.92250 SZL
500 MAD921.84500 SZL
1000 MAD1,843.69000 SZL
2000 MAD3,687.38000 SZL
5000 MAD9,218.45000 SZL
10000 MAD18,436.90000 SZL