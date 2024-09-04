Eswatini Lilangeni to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Moroccan dirhams is currently 0.542 today, reflecting a -1.074% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -0.248% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 0.552 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.542 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.475% increase in value.