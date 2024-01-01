Eswatini Emalangeni to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert SZL to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
16.990 kwd

L1.000 SZL = ك0.01699 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:51
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SZL to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KWD
1 SZL to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01730.0173
Low0.01650.0162
Average0.01700.0168
Change2.70%5.15%
View full history

1 SZL to KWD stats

The performance of SZL to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0173 and a 30 day low of 0.0165. This means the 30 day average was 0.0170. The change for SZL to KWD was 2.70.

The performance of SZL to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0173 and a 90 day low of 0.0162. This means the 90 day average was 0.0168. The change for SZL to KWD was 5.15.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1061.6491.4970.84392.8219.882
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1411.0360.58364.23513.759
1 USD0.9051.30711.4921.3540.76383.95817.984
1 AUD0.6060.8760.6710.9080.51156.2912.057

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Eswatini Lilangeni

SZL to EUR

SZL to SGD

SZL to USD

SZL to AUD

SZL to CAD

SZL to GBP

SZL to INR

SZL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SZL0.01699 KWD
5 SZL0.08495 KWD
10 SZL0.16990 KWD
20 SZL0.33979 KWD
50 SZL0.84948 KWD
100 SZL1.69895 KWD
250 SZL4.24738 KWD
500 SZL8.49475 KWD
1000 SZL16.98950 KWD
2000 SZL33.97900 KWD
5000 SZL84.94750 KWD
10000 SZL169.89500 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Swazi Lilangeni
1 KWD58.85970 SZL
5 KWD294.29850 SZL
10 KWD588.59700 SZL
20 KWD1,177.19400 SZL
50 KWD2,942.98500 SZL
100 KWD5,885.97000 SZL
250 KWD14,714.92500 SZL
500 KWD29,429.85000 SZL
1000 KWD58,859.70000 SZL
2000 KWD117,719.40000 SZL
5000 KWD294,298.50000 SZL
10000 KWD588,597.00000 SZL