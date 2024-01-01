Eswatini Emalangeni to Kenyan shillings today

Convert SZL to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
7,160 kes

L1.000 SZL = Ksh7.160 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:50
SZL to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KES
1 SZL to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.28517.2851
Low7.00546.8506
Average7.17127.1092
Change1.93%4.35%
1 SZL to KES stats

The performance of SZL to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.2851 and a 30 day low of 7.0054. This means the 30 day average was 7.1712. The change for SZL to KES was 1.93.

The performance of SZL to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.2851 and a 90 day low of 6.8506. This means the 90 day average was 7.1092. The change for SZL to KES was 4.35.

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1061.6491.4970.84392.81719.882
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1411.0360.58364.23313.759
1 USD0.9051.30711.4921.3540.76383.95617.984
1 AUD0.6060.8760.6710.9080.51156.28812.057

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Kenyan Shilling
1 SZL7.16025 KES
5 SZL35.80125 KES
10 SZL71.60250 KES
20 SZL143.20500 KES
50 SZL358.01250 KES
100 SZL716.02500 KES
250 SZL1,790.06250 KES
500 SZL3,580.12500 KES
1000 SZL7,160.25000 KES
2000 SZL14,320.50000 KES
5000 SZL35,801.25000 KES
10000 SZL71,602.50000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Swazi Lilangeni
1 KES0.13966 SZL
5 KES0.69830 SZL
10 KES1.39660 SZL
20 KES2.79320 SZL
50 KES6.98300 SZL
100 KES13.96600 SZL
250 KES34.91500 SZL
500 KES69.83000 SZL
1000 KES139.66000 SZL
2000 KES279.32000 SZL
5000 KES698.30000 SZL
10000 KES1,396.60000 SZL