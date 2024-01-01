Eswatini Emalangeni to Georgian laris today

Convert SZL to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
149.56 gel

L1.000 SZL = ₾0.1496 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:45
SZL to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GEL
1 SZL to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15240.1574
Low0.14620.1462
Average0.14990.1510
Change2.24%0.43%
1 SZL to GEL stats

The performance of SZL to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1524 and a 30 day low of 0.1462. This means the 30 day average was 0.1499. The change for SZL to GEL was 2.24.

The performance of SZL to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1574 and a 90 day low of 0.1462. This means the 90 day average was 0.1510. The change for SZL to GEL was 0.43.

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1051.651.4970.84392.80619.881
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1421.0360.58464.23613.761
1 USD0.9051.30711.4921.3550.76383.95317.984
1 AUD0.6060.8760.6710.9080.51156.25712.051

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Georgian Lari
1 SZL0.14956 GEL
5 SZL0.74780 GEL
10 SZL1.49559 GEL
20 SZL2.99118 GEL
50 SZL7.47795 GEL
100 SZL14.95590 GEL
250 SZL37.38975 GEL
500 SZL74.77950 GEL
1000 SZL149.55900 GEL
2000 SZL299.11800 GEL
5000 SZL747.79500 GEL
10000 SZL1,495.59000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Swazi Lilangeni
1 GEL6.68631 SZL
5 GEL33.43155 SZL
10 GEL66.86310 SZL
20 GEL133.72620 SZL
50 GEL334.31550 SZL
100 GEL668.63100 SZL
250 GEL1,671.57750 SZL
500 GEL3,343.15500 SZL
1000 GEL6,686.31000 SZL
2000 GEL13,372.62000 SZL
5000 GEL33,431.55000 SZL
10000 GEL66,863.10000 SZL