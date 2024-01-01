Eswatini Emalangeni to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert SZL to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
32,999 xof

L1.000 SZL = CFA33.00 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:07
SZL to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XOF
1 SZL to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High33.416734.1376
Low32.421731.7579
Average33.027633.1520
Change1.78%3.91%
1 SZL to XOF stats

The performance of SZL to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 33.4167 and a 30 day low of 32.4217. This means the 30 day average was 33.0276. The change for SZL to XOF was 1.78.

The performance of SZL to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 34.1376 and a 90 day low of 31.7579. This means the 90 day average was 33.1520. The change for SZL to XOF was 3.91.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SZL32.99860 XOF
5 SZL164.99300 XOF
10 SZL329.98600 XOF
20 SZL659.97200 XOF
50 SZL1,649.93000 XOF
100 SZL3,299.86000 XOF
250 SZL8,249.65000 XOF
500 SZL16,499.30000 XOF
1000 SZL32,998.60000 XOF
2000 SZL65,997.20000 XOF
5000 SZL164,993.00000 XOF
10000 SZL329,986.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Swazi Lilangeni
1 XOF0.03030 SZL
5 XOF0.15152 SZL
10 XOF0.30304 SZL
20 XOF0.60609 SZL
50 XOF1.51522 SZL
100 XOF3.03043 SZL
250 XOF7.57607 SZL
500 XOF15.15215 SZL
1000 XOF30.30430 SZL
2000 XOF60.60860 SZL
5000 XOF151.52150 SZL
10000 XOF303.04300 SZL