Eswatini Lilangeni to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 32.999 today, reflecting a -0.717% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -0.348% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 33.578 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 32.990 on 04-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.441% increase in value.